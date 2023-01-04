RAF plane spotted on ‘training exercise’ in the skies above Northern Ireland

Archive picture of the crew of a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft from RAF Brize Norton (PA).

A massive RAF cargo plane was seen circling the skies above Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

A number of people have expressed confusion online after the Atlas C.1 A400M, marked ASCOT430, approached Belfast City Airport.

"Anyone else seeing the big RAF cargo plane attempting to land twice at Belfast City Airport in the last hour and aborting both times?" one social media user asked.

“Didn’t think it was that blowy out there!”

However, a spokesperson for the airport said the aircraft was never supposed to land.

"This was a training exercise,” they said.

The aircraft entered operational service with the RAF in 2014 to provide tactical airlift support to complement the Hercules and C-17 fleets.

With a wingspan of just over 139ft it is capable of carrying a 2,700 payload and can fly at an altitude of 40,000ft.

Flight Radar 24 – a website that tracks flight paths in real-time – reveals the plane took off from Brize Norton this morning and headed north to Edinburgh before turning west over Glasgow toward Belfast.

It appears to be heading back to the largest RAF Station in Oxfordshire which has approximately 5,800 Service Personnel, 1,200 contractors and 300 civilian staff.

The RAF has previously confirmed it often carries out training exercises across the UK in readiness to deploy around the world at any given moment.