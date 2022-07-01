Raft of cancelled flights across island with Belfast to London services affected

Some passengers are facing more disruption on Friday with another raft of cancelled flights across the island of Ireland.

The cancellations include two flights from Belfast City Airport to London and a number of flights coming to and from Dublin Airport.

The 10.55am British Airways flight from Belfast City to London City has been cancelled, with the 10.55am Aer Lingus flight to London City also cancelled.

In Dublin, Aer Lingus has cancelled nine return flights and one direct flight across the day.

These include the 8.05am arrival into the city from London Heathrow and the 3.10pm flight to London Gatwick.

Industrial action at Bordeaux and Lyon airports has also led to the cancellation of the 1.30pm flight to Bordeaux, while the 2.00pm flight to Amsterdam is also cancelled.

Aer Lingus said just over 1% of its flights have been impacted by cancellations in June.

In a statement, the airline has apologised to all those affected, and said their teams are working to re-accommodate passengers on the next available services.

They also cited system pressures and ongoing issues at some airports which have created "considerable operational challenges" and compounded by a "significant spike" in Covid cases in recent days.

The latest disruption comes on the back of several cancellations on Thursday across both Belfast and Dublin.

Two flights from London Heathrow to Belfast were cancelled and Aer Lingus cancelled six flights due to a spike in Covid cases among their staff.