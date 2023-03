Raft of sales to second home owners on north coast compounding housing problems: Claire Sugden

A Council report has said NI is ‘lagging behind’ the approach taken by the rest of the UK around second homes and holiday lets.

A report presented to local councillors found almost a quarter of housing in Portstewart is used as a second home or holiday let

Liam Tunney Tue 3 Jan 2023 at 15:21