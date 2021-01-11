Raided for listening to Radio 1? Belfast hairdresser Shankey stunned by PSNI Covid visit

Belfast award-winning hairdresser Jason Shankey said he was left stunned after his quiet Saturday night in was disturbed by a police "raid".

Mr Shankey - after period of illness - had been enjoying an evening of music and wine with his girlfriend in his east Belfast home.

The couple are in a support bubble and given the devastating impact the pandemic has had on his business he said said he would be a stickler for following the rules.

However, his world got turned upside down, when a knock came at the door.

"Cops just raided my home," he posted on Facebook on Saturday evening.

"Just me and her, listening to tunes. They were phoned to say I was having fun and was having a party. This is real."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the salon owner said he was so stunned at the visit he allowed the PPE-clad officers, in to see for themselves.

"I had nothing to hide, so of course let them in," he said.

"I presume a neighbour saw my girlfriend's car and thought to report it. There was no loud music or anything.

"It really felt like my house was violated. I just could not understand it."

Mr Shankey said he called the police on Sunday and was informed a report had been made of a suspected breach of the coronavirus rules at his address, however nothing was found.

"I was angry," he added, "who does this?"

"The police were courteous and polite, but for all you hear of what is going on did they need to be at my door on a Saturday night?"

Mr Shankey said he and his girlfriend had both suffered a bout of the flu and he was so ill he could not take himself to a Covid testing centre. Saturday night was the first time they had seen each other in a while. He stressed they not only followed the rules, but had been isolating separately.

He added: "It was so annoying to hear. I wear masks, I follow the rules. My business has been closed down for the government. My staff are out of work, I am out of work, I just want to see the end of this. We all need to follow the rules."

Justice Minister Naomi Long was tagged in Jason's social media post. She responded to say he should write to the chief constable and if not satisfied should contact the Police Ombudsman.

Police said they received a report of anti-social behaviour at a house in the Sydenham area on Saturday evening.

"Officers attended and no offences were detected at the time," a spokesman added.