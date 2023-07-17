Rail review with plans to link NI airports cannot be fully published due to absence of Stormont

A new Atlantic “railway spine” and plans to link all three airports in Northern Ireland to the train network are believed to be included in the Island Strategic Rail Review which cannot be formally published due to the collapse of Stormont.

But details of a rail network running from Ballina in Co Mayo to Rosslare in Co Wexford are expected to come before Irish Cabinet later this month according to the Irish Times.

A train line to Donegal is also thought to included in the all-island review which was jointly commissioned by Ireland’s Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and former Stormont Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon in 2021.

Reconnecting Donegal to the railway network with connections to Derry, Strabane and Omagh was a priority for the former SDLP MLA.

In April 2021, Stormont’s then Infrastructure Minister and the Irish Minister for Transport announced the launch of the all-island Strategic Rail Review.

They jointly announced a consultation in November that year to seek feedback on the future of rail services on the island.

It closed in January 2022, with some 8,000 responses, but the report — expected at the end of last year — has yet to be published.

Rail campaign groups from across both Northern Ireland and the Republic had previously said that an absolute deadline of April 2023 should have been set for the report’s release.

It is understood that faster speeds between major cities form an integral part of the review which will also set out a plan for linking the three airports in Northern Ireland to rail networks.

It is expected that the draft review will be published by the Government with the official review published once the Northern Ireland Executive is reformed.

A recommendation for a major pivot away from roads to rail – for passengers and freight – is believed to be central to the document. .

A rail line between Athenry in Co Galway and Claremorris in Co Mayo would be a central component of the new spine seeking to forge multiple freight connections to ports and secure higher-speed travel between major cities.

Mr Ryan has argued that a major modal shift from car use to rail use is required if the Republic of Ireland is to meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.

Authors of the review were given a mandate in 2021 to improve connections between major cities on the island and to improve regional accessibility.

Last year a study revealed that rail travel between major towns and cities was slower than by car for all routes with the exception of Portlaoise to Dublin and Galway to Athlone.

A trip between Cork and Belfast was found to take six hours and 44 minutes by rail which was two hours slower than by road.

Dublin Airport will have to rely on the construction of the Metrolink in the 2030s as there is no rail network nearby.

Campaign groups from across Ireland have previously said they should “no longer be left in limbo by the absence of a functioning government at Stormont”.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson confirmed that a draft final report has been received by officials.

"In taking this through the approval process and in consultation with the relevant authorities in both jurisdictions it was determined that Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) screening should be undertaken,” they said.

"The screening process is complete and it has been determined that a SEA is required.”

The spokesperson said work has commenced on scoping and completing the SEA which will be subject to public consultation anticipated to proceed over the summer.

"The draft final report of the Review will be published at the same time for the purposes of the consultation,” they added.

“Following the completion of the SEA, it is anticipated that the Minister for Transport and Government in Ireland as well as Minister for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, will be asked to approve the review.

"Should there continue to be an absence of Ministers in the NI Executive, approval will be considered taking into account the relevant legislation in place at the time.

"It is anticipated the final review, incorporating any changes following the outcome of the SEA process, will be published in the autumn.”