Rainbow crossing: Mayor finds the finance for Derry project

Backing: Brian Tierney, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council with CCA’s Catherine Hemelryk, Jim Doherty, Chair of Foyle Pride, Sha Gillespie and Dee Abbott from Foyle Pride. Credit Martin McKeown

Northern Ireland's first ‘rainbow’ pedestrian crossing, in support of the LGBTQ community, will be installed in Londonderry.

The crossing — at a location still to be determined — will primarily be a functioning facility for pedestrians.

But it could act as one of the city's unusual tourist attractions in the same way as its Derry Girls mural.

The city and district's mayor, Brian Tierney, brought a proposal for the crossing to this week's full council meeting where it received unanimous backing.

He will fund the project from a surplus left from his mayoral budget.

Mr Tierney said: "Every year the Mayor has a budget to carry out their role and attend and run functions. Due to Covid I didn’t spend my entire budget.

“At the beginning of my term as Mayor I met with Foyle Pride Committee and agreed to work with them to locate the first rainbow crossing in Ireland in the heart of Derry.

"Funding was the last hurdle to get this project over the line.

“I was delighted to get council support tonight to allocate money from the budget to cover the cost. I hope this sends out a positive message of acceptance and appreciation to the LGBT+ community, not only across Derry and Strabane but also Ireland and further afield."

Last October, members of Foyle Pride painted a rainbow path in the city centre as part of its campaign to secure a permanent rainbow crossing in the city.