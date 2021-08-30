Rally in Belfast against vaccine passports

Protesters demonstrating against vaccine passports and other restrictions in Belfast yesterday. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Several thousand people took part in a march and protest rally in Belfast city centre yesterday to demonstrate their opposition to Covid-19 vaccine passports and compulsory vaccination of under-18s.

Protesters gathered at Tomb Street, close to Custom House Square, and made their way through the city centre to Ormeau Park where they held a rally. Demonstrators brandished placards condemning vaccine passports, while others slammed government-approved Covid tests as misleading.

The parade was notified to the Parades Commission by an organisation calling itself ‘A Future For us and Our Children’.

The protest was a local manifestation of increasing disenchantment with government Covid-19 restrictions, and came just a day after protests across Europe — part of a worldwide pushback against governments’ plans to impose mandatory vaccination on some social groups.

In London, large crowds of protesters marched through the city and blocked traffic. Protestors put stickers on the windows of a PCR test centre saying ‘Save Lives, Stop Living’.

Many carried placards and banners saying “no medical dictatorship” and “no vaccine passports”.