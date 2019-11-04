Ram raid on Belfast homeless charity Welcome Organisation building

A building belonging to a charity homeless organisation was damaged in a ram raid in Belfast.

A black Nissan Leaf car was used to ram the Welcome Organisation premises on Townsend Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

The vehicle had been taken in a creeper style burglary from a home in the Hampton Park area of Belfast at around 5.20pm on Sunday.

Damage was caused to the front shutter as well as to the wall and access door of the property.

A man, wearing a grey tracksuit made off towards the Divis Street area following the incident.

Police are keen to hear from the occupants of a white vehicle which was in the area of the time and they may have witnessed the incident.

The Welcome Organisation has been approached for comment.

A PSNI spokesman added: "Another car, a blue Ford Focus was also taken and was later involved in a damage only road traffic collision at the Cavendish Street area of Belfast shortly before 9pm yesterday evening.

"The driver of the vehicle made off towards the Iris Street area. Entry was gained to the house and keys for both vehicles were taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 47 04/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Police at the Welcome Centre, west Belfast on November 4th 2019 where a car has rammed through the shutters (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

