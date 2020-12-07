Randalstown woman mourns as husband of 78 years Joseph Graham passes away

Randalstown's Joe succumbs to illness at 102

The longest-lasting marriage in Northern Ireland has come to an end with the death of 102-year-old Co Antrim man Joseph Graham.

Mr Graham, who lived with Nellie, his wife of 78 years in their Randalstown bungalow, passed away at his home at the weekend.

He had been unwell for some time, and his health had been deteriorating over the past few weeks, his granddaughter Joanne told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

The couple - who were childhood sweethearts - celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary in September, having been married on September 23, 1942, in the middle of the Second World War. Their story featured in the Belfast Telegraph earlier this year. "He hadn't been well really since he was 85," Joanne said.

"But granny's kept him going, giving him his porridge every morning."

Mr Graham had an oxygen tank at home, Joanne explained.

"But he just kept getting shorter and shorter of breath," she revealed.

"It was really over the last three or four weeks granda had started to deteriorate, but Nellie just kept to her same routine, doing all the cooking and the cleaning."

Together, Mr and Mrs Graham had three children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and Joanne said the family circle will rally round to help Mrs Graham cope with her loss.

"We'll have to see how granny gets along now without granda," Joanne said.

But she said Mrs Graham still has plenty of spirit.

"She's talking about redecorating, and even cracked a joke: 'At least I'll get a wee lie-in now I've nothing to get up for'."

A lifelong Orangeman, Mr Graham had been a member of the Order for 82 years, and last night Staffordstown District LOL No 15 posted a photo tribute to him on social media.

Mr Graham's funeral takes place this afternoon.

"He'll be badly missed around the town - everybody knew him," Joanne added.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, the house and funeral are strictly private, the family said.

However, it is expected that the people of the town will come out to pay their respects as the funeral cortege travels along Randalstown's New Street this afternoon.