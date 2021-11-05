Randox breaks silence after Owen Paterson quits over lobbying storm

One of the Northern Ireland firms at the centre of the lobbying row that led to a former Secretary of State quitting as an MP has spoken out.

Owen Paterson resigned after Boris Johnson U-turned to allow a fresh vote on his suspension for a breach of parliamentary rules.

The senior Tory resigned after a backlash forced the Prime Minister to retreat on launching a review of the entire disciplinary system that would have halted his suspension.

Government whips were working to reschedule a vote on the six-week suspension after Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone found him to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year — a breach of the rules on paid advocacy.

Instead of facing the suspension, however, Mr Paterson made the “painful decision” to resign as the MP for North Shropshire.

The two companies are the locally-based Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods.

A Randox spokesperson said: “Randox acknowledges Mr Paterson’s wish, at this difficult time, to step aside from his consultancy work to focus on his family and suicide prevention. We wish Owen and his family well in their future endeavours.”

Lynn’s told the Belfast Telegraph it would “not be commenting at this time”.

Mr Paterson said: “The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for my family and me.

“My integrity, which I hold very dear, has been repeatedly and publicly questioned.

“I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety.

“I, my family and those closest to me know the same. I am unable to clear my name under the current system,” the 65-year-old added.

His wife Rose took her own life last year. Mr Paterson said the standards inquiry may have contributed to her death.