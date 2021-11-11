Rangers fans in Northern Ireland shocked at timing of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa switch

The former Rangers boss was appointed Aston Villa head coach on Thursday

Secretary of Rathfriland Rangers Supporters' Club Brian Weir (right) pictured with his son Finley, club chairman Stuart Magennis, and Wayne Davis outside Ibrox as fans left floral tributes for the late Walter Smith.

Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season but joined Aston Villa on Thursday. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Rangers fans in Northern Ireland have expressed their disappointment after Steven Gerrard left Ibrox to become head coach at Aston Villa - just eight months after guiding the club to its first Scottish title in 10 years.

The former Liverpool midfielder signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park on Thursday, ending his three-year reign at the Old Firm outfit.

After 13 games, Gerrard leaves Rangers four points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership and joins Villa, who are two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

He replaces Dean Smith after he was sacked on Sunday after five consecutive defeats.

Rangers gave Gerrard his first opportunity as club manager and he repaid the board by ending their wait for a 55th league title and stopping Celtic’s 10-in-a-row quest.

Speaking after his departure, Gerrard said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club."

Neil Turner from Portadown Loyal Rangers Supporters’ Club said he was surprised at the timing of Gerrard’s exit with the club at the top of the Scottish Premiership and a League Cup semi-final against Hibernian on Sunday, November 21.

He admitted Rangers fans always knew Gerrard would eventually leave Ibrox but felt he would have joined a “bigger” club than Villa.

“We’re thankful for what he has done for the club,” said Neil. “He has pulled them out of the doldrums, we’re in a far better state than what he found us in and he delivered a league title.

“It’s just the timing of it. If he had stayed to the end of the season, he would have gone with everyone’s best wishes. He still does but there’s a wee bit of a sour taste.

“I think everyone thought he had his eye on the Liverpool job in the medium to long term but to leave a club like Rangers to go to Villa, and I know the Premier League is a big pull, but I think he had more to do at Rangers and he’s perhaps left a little bit too early.”

Former Rangers defender and ex-Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the bookies’ favourite to replace Gerrard and Neil said the Champions League winner would be his first choice.

“I wouldn't dismiss Frank Lampard,” he added. “I think he did a good job at Derby. The Chelsea job was probably the right job at the wrong time.

“If it was Frank Lampard I wouldn't be disappointed but my first choice would be van Bronckhorst.”

Brian Weir from Rathfriland Rangers Supporters’ Club echoed Neil’s disappointment at the timing of Gerrard’s departure but said “reading between the lines” it may have come down to a family decision.

“Gerrard has raised the standards at the club back to what we would expect,” he said. “He won 55 and went unbeaten in the season. You can’t deny what he has achieved and for that, you thank him for it.

“We’re still in two cups, we have a huge semi-final coming up and a huge European game to stay in Europe and you’re four points ahead in the league.

“We’re in the international break as well so maybe we can get someone in, move on and try and get 56.

“It’s a loss to us no doubt about it but the club is bigger than any one individual and that’s always been the case.”

Brian said van Bronckhorst would be his number one pick to become the new Rangers boss but thought Gerrard’s first-team coach Michael Beale would be a great appointment as he was the “tactician” behind the club’s recent success.