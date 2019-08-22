Rare chance to buy Victorian coach house in Belfast

The Coach House in south Belfast is on the market for £325k

An historic coach house, dating back to Victorian times and located in south Belfast, has come onto the market with a price tag of £325,000.

The sale represents a rare opportunity to purchase a piece of historic Belfast, nestled in an idyllic setting at Bladon Park, just off the exclusive Malone Road.

Dating back to the early 1900s, The Coach House is being marketed by Belfast estate agency Gerry O'Connor as a unique chance to renovate or redevelop the original property (subject to planning permission).

Currently the detached property has been converted into two apartments, complete with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, shower room and bathroom.

It comes with many delightful original features including chamfered bays and a beautiful cobblestoned walled courtyard.

At the end of a cul-de-sac and in a private laneway, the secluded site is located on a private park.

Accessed by red-brick entrance gates, the site is surrounded by mature gardens and overlooks 10 acres of the impressive RBAI playing fields. The property is situated in an extremely convenient location, close to a wide range of amenities including public transport, leading primary and secondary schools and within comfortable walking distance of Queen's University, Belfast.

Estate agent Gerry O'Connor says this is a truly wonderful property with great potential.

"There is huge interest in this property, which is located on a beautiful site and within a conservation area," he said.

"It is rare for an opportunity like this to arise in the Malone area and a fantastic blank canvas for somebody to put in their own ideas and requirements."

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact GOC Estate Agents (Stranmillis Road) on 90662366.