Rates for Belfast households to rise by nearly 8%

The Belfast district rate for households is set to rise

Rates for Belfast households are set to increase by 7.99% for the 2023/24 financial year.

Belfast City Council's strategic policy and resources committee voted in favour of the hike at a behind-closed-doors portion of a meeting earlier.

It will still have to be rubber-stamped at a meeting of the full council on February 1, but this is likely to happen.

Council rates are calculated based on the value of a property and pay for public services, like bin collections and street cleansing. Each year, rates are set at a regional level by Stormont, while a district rate is set by each council.

Regional rates, alongside the block grant Stormont receives from the Treasury, fund services such as hospitals, roads and healthcare services. The district rate covers the likes of leisure centre facilities and waste management.

Earlier this week, Derry City and Strabane councillors refused to approve a proposed rates hike of around 12%. Councillors recognised that cuts will have to be made, but were concerned that a rates rise could significantly impact many households already struggling to pay their bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Councils across NI are facing having to increase their rates due to a significant drop in UK rates support grants. The total budget for local councils is £8.9m for the 2022/23 year, compared to £21.9m for 2021/22. Only seven out of NI's 11 local authorities received grant funding this month.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council received £753,437 from the grants system and councillors have voiced their concerns over the situation.

Council audit committee chairperson Brona Slevin said: “I can remember when the rates support grant was £21m a year. This has now been cut substantially.”

Director of corporate, Josephine Kelly, added that the council would “need to find resources”, while central UK government was lobbied to increase the rates support grants.

On Thursday, leaders of the five main Stormont parties signed a joint letter calling on the Department of Communities permanent secretary to increase financial support through the rate support grant (RSG).

"We are writing to call on you, with the utmost urgency, to increase support being allocated to councils through the rates support grant,” it said.

“Councils are at the forefront of providing public services and employment but have been devastated by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy prices. Work exploring options relating to councils 2023/24 rate is ongoing.

"However, we have huge concern that our citizens will face further financial pressures if councils are forced to increase their rates to the percentages currently being considered.

“Support provided to councils through RSG in 2020/21 and 2021/22 was over £20m. At the end of December, the Department for Communities notified councils that the 2022/23 quantum will be £8.924million.

“We are aware that although the RSG is statutory, the quantum is discretionary. However, this is a significant reduction which can only have a negative outcome for councils."