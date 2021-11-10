Rathcoole bus hijacking: Police u-turn on fines for motorists trying to get around wreckage

A bus in Rathcoole was hijacked and set on fire on Sunday evening.

Police have rescinded driving tickets issued on Monday after a number of motorists attempted to exit onto a one-way road as a result of the Newtownabbey bus attack.

The PSNI confirmed the tickets issued to drivers at the West Crescent area following the incident are being scrapped.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Police in Newtownabbey can confirm that a number of road related tickets issued on Monday (8th November) to motorists at the West Crescent area are currently in the process of being rescinded."

On Sunday evening, four masked masked men boarded a Metro bus in Rathcoole, ordered the driver and passengers off the vehicle, and then set it on fire.

Local Ulster Unionist Party councillor Robert Foster said on social media he had raised the issue with the PSNI on Monday.

When asked for his reaction to the decision by police to subsequently rescind the tickets, he told this newspaper: “It was just a misunderstanding by police on the ground, that they thought the road was completely closed.

"The problem was related to the road being closed off so people were exiting the street on a one-way road, but it was a misunderstanding by the PSNI when it was pointed out to them.”

On Wednesday, Translink announced Metro bus evening services are to resume in Belfast and the surrounding areas, after they were suspended over safety concerns.

They said this had followed engagement with trade unions, the PSNI and community representatives, alongside enhanced safety measures.

Ian Campbell, Translink director of service operations, said: “We have worked very closely with colleagues in our trade unions and the PSNI and have reached out to engage with local communities enabling us to make these appropriate decisions around the safe return of evening services.

“We understand many people rely on us to get them to where they need to be and appreciate their frustrations.

“It has been important to work quickly to find suitable solutions to this difficult situation that ensured the safety of everyone and I am sure this will be welcome news for passengers to have their services back.”

He added: “We will continue to make safety our priority. We will continue to liaise with the PSNI, trade unions and the community and monitor services over the coming days and have steps in place to respond to any arising situations.”

Some 40-50% of Metro services, mostly in the north and east of Belfast, were affected on Monday and Tuesday evenings, while some Ulsterbus routes were diverted.

One Newtownabbey DUP councillor said he had heard from residents who had been disrupted as a result.

"Certainly the services resuming is welcomed. Certainly from my side a number of residents had contacted me, obviously there were issues getting home and to and from parts of Belfast so certainly the resumption of normal services by Translink is welcome,” said Ben Mallon.

“The incident on Sunday was very regrettable and certainly not something anyone in Rathcoole wants to see. Certainly I’ve already said there needs to be calm and cool heads and I want to see that continue.”

Sunday’s incident in Rathcoole was the fourth attack on public transport in Northern Ireland this year and follows on from an incident last week which saw a bus destroyed in Newtownards.

The ‘Protestant Action Force’ said it was responsible and carried out the act to mark the passing of a DUP deadline at the start of the month for resolving the NI Protocol issues.