Rathcoole Housing Executive workers down tools after death threats

Dozens of workers have downed tools in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey after death threats against them were sprayed on nearby hoardings, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has confirmed.

The Housing Executive contractors were carrying out preparatory work at Monkscoole Tower which is to be demolished to make way for social housing.

It comes as part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive's Tower Blocks Action Plan.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We can confirm that contractors have had to withdraw tenant’s services, including health and safety work, from a number of sites in Rathcoole following threats to staff and graffiti targeting contractors in the area.

“The safety of our staff and contractors is paramount, and we utterly condemn this behaviour.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at the construction site on Rosslea Way.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report on Tuesday morning that graffiti had been daubed on the site hoarding at some stage overnight.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 266 of 23/11/21.”