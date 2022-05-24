Rathcoole mural marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Edward and Sophie may be travelling to Northern Ireland for official engagements over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend — but it’s clear that Rathcoole residents have only one royal in mind.

The Newtownabbey estate is showing off a special mural of the Queen, with key events from her life set around a central smiling portrait.

William and Kate will visit Wales during the bank holiday, and Anne to Scotland for official engagements.

It is not yet known where Harry and Meghan, who are heading to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet, might be seen, amid suggestions they could watch the pageant.

National celebrations include a star-studded pop concert, a carnival pageant and the lighting of thousands of beacons across the world. And more than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are being held across the UK on Sunday June 5, with an expected 10m people set to sit down with their neighbours at street parties, picnics and barbecues.