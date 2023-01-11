Rathlin Island Ferry company ceases trading, as local MLA calls on urgent ‘contingency’

Calls for urgent contingency plans have been made after it has been confirmed the company which operates the Rathlin Island has ceased trading with immediate effect.

It comes amid ongoing industrial action which had impacted sailings.

The Department for Infrastructure said: “Following several weeks of engagement between the Department and Rathlin Island Ferry Limited in relation to matters arising from the contract between them, including the financial position of the ferry company, the Department received notification today from the company that it is to cease trading with immediate effect.

"The Department recognises the importance of the ferry service for the local community and has been taking forward work on potential contingency arrangements with the expectation that these could be implemented urgently, and which include seeking to protect the interests of the staff as far as possible.

"It is our plan to provide a further update on these arrangements as soon as possible.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said the department need to “act quickly” to secure an alternative arrangement.

"The Rathlin Island ferry provides an essential and vital service and it must be protected,” he said.

"Today's announcement by RIFL is disappointing, but the Department for Infrastructure must act quickly to put in place a contingency plan to ensure the continuity of a ferry service between Rathlin and Ballycastle.

“This solution must protect islanders, those who work on the island and also ferry staff currently working on the ferry. I have been in contact with and will continue to engage with the Department to help resolve this situation."