Rathlin Island ferry fares to rise by at least 33%

Fares on the Rathlin Island ferry service are to rise by at least a third from next month.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the increase would be the first in a decade.

The change to fares will be subject to a statutory 30-day notice period that is due to commence next Monday, May 9.

A standard single passenger fare will increase from £6 to £8 (33%), while a standard single car fare will increase from £10.30 to £15 (45%).

Children will remain half price (those under five are free) and SmartPass concessions remain available.

Residents will continue to receive discounts of at least 50% off the standard fares, officials said.

DfI said: Fares for the ferry service have remained at the same level since April 2013 and an increase is therefore needed due to current budgetary pressures and the increased running costs of the ferry since that time. However, current discounts available on fares for residents, children and SmartPass holders will remain in place.

“The department is supportive of Rathlin Island and provides an ongoing subsidy for the lifeline ferry service, so that fares can be kept as low as possible.

“It has an oversight and co-ordinating role in relation to the Rathlin Island Policy, which is a NI Executive policy to ensure continued and sustainable growth of Rathlin, Northern Ireland’s only off-shore inhabited island.”

Rathlin Island is home to about 150 people.

A new ferry operator to run the island service was found in January after the former company ceased trading due to "financial difficulty".