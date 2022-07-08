Rathlin Island: Tests confirm bird flu

Tests on a number of seabirds found dead on Rathlin Island have confirmed they had bird flu.

Agriculture department officials said tests confirmed the presence of avian influenza (AI) after the discovery was made in Church Bay, the main harbour on the island off the County Antrim coast.

It's after reporting of wild birds was introduced in April this year after an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI). The strain is behind the largest ever outbreak of the disease on these islands, which began in November 2021.

Bird keepers such as poultry farmers have been advised to maintainstrict biosecurity standards.

In parts of England, Scotland and Wales, the brunt of the outbreak in their wild bird populations is still being felt.

In December, avian flu was detected in six wild birds found in Belfast and the surrounding area.

The birds were found at Belfast Waterworks, the Harbour Estate in Belfast and at Monlough Lake close to Carryduff.

It followed the culls of two separate flocks in Northern Ireland suspected of having bird flu in Tyrone and Antrim.