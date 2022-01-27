Ravenhill crash victim Jon O’Hara remembered as ‘clever, witty, loving’

A 47-year-old man who died in a crash on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road last week has been remembered as someone who was "clever, funny as hell, gregarious, witty, and loving".

Jon O'Hara was one of two men to die in the crash, which happened while he was a passenger in the back of a taxi coming home from Kingspan Stadium where he had been watching Ulster beat Clermont Auvergne. The other man was travelling in a separate vehicle. A 32-year-old man has been charged with death by dangerous driving over the incident.

His cousin Catherine Sanz described Mr O'Hara, who was originally from Portstewart and father to Lauren, Grace and Eabha, as a "realist and an optimist" after his funeral was held at St Colmcille's Church in Holywood on Thursday.

Ms Sanz said: "The unjust way he has been ripped from our family, and especially his three young daughters who he loved more than anything, fills me with sadness and rage. I know it's often said, but life is truly so precious and so fragile."

Mr O'Hara was someone who had the "remarkable ability of being able to slag anyone off with the exact tone required to not make them angry. He had everyone in stitches when he told stories. He knew how to lift up others even when he felt down. To be around him was usually to be smiling."

On social media, she continued: "The last conversation we had was at a bar last month where, in between shots of tequila, we talked about how life is short and you have to go after the things that really matter. Rest in peace Jon, you will be so missed."

Mr O’Hara owned the Belfast outlet of the kitchen makeover company Dream Doors, based on the Lisburn Road.

Ulster Rugby said a moment of silence would be observed ahead of the match against Scarlets tonight in memory of the “lifelong Ulster fan”.