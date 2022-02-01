Ravenhill Road closed while PSNI carry out further investigations into fatal crash which killed two men

The Ravenhill Road will be closed from 9pm while further investigations take place

The Ravenhill Road in Belfast is to be closed from 9pm on Tuesday evening until the early hours of Wednesday morning, while police carry out further investigations into a fatal crash last month.

The PSNI said their Collision Investigation Unit would be returning to the scene to allow officers to conduct follow-up enquiries.

Two men died following a crash on the road on January 22, with two cars involved in the collision.

One of the men was named after as 47-year-old Jon O'Hara.

Mr O’Hara died while he was a passenger in the back of a taxi coming home from Kingspan Stadium where he had been watching Ulster beat Clermont Auvergne.

The other man was travelling in a separate vehicle.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with death by dangerous driving over the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit Police, investigating the fatal road traffic collision on Saturday 22 January, will return to the scene on the Ravenhill Road in Belfast tonight, Tuesday 1 February.

“The Ravenhill Road will be closed from 9pm for several hours to allow officers to conduct follow-up enquiries. The road is expected to reopen during the early hours of tomorrow morning.

“We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.”