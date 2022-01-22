Ravenhill Road reopens after four hospitalised and three more injured in crash

The Ravenhill Road in Belfast has reopened on Sunday morning following a serious road crash on Saturday night, with reports of up to seven casualties.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including police and the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call close to 9.30pm on January 22 following reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ravenhill Road.

NIAS dispatched four emergency crews, three intermediate care crews, one doctor and two ambulance officers to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, three patients have been taken to Royal Victoria Hospital and one to Ulster Hospital.

Close to 10.30pm, police released a statement to reveal that diversions are in place at the Albertbridge Road and Shamrock Street.

The road was closed until around 9am on Sunday morning but has since reopened in both directions following a police clean up operation in the area.