Razor blades embedded in tree stump ‘evil and twisted’

MLA Alex Easton said a child or pet could have been seriously injured.

Razor blades left embedded in a tree stump where young children play in Bangor has been described as “truly shocking” and “twisted”.

DUP Assembly Member Alex Easton said he was left completely shocked at reports that the razor blades and shards of glass were embedded in the stump of a tree in Castle Park.

The pieces of glass were first spotted by a young girl on Friday.

Razor blades left embedded in a tree stump in a Bangor park (DUP MLA Alex Easton/PA)

Mr Easton said: “This is truly shocking that some twisted, depraved evil individual would go out of their way to embed razor blades onto a tree stump in Castle Park in Bangor.

“This park is beside the Town Hall and is used by adults and children for walks, keeping fit and exercising their pets.

“A child playing could have been seriously injured, as well as a beloved pet.

“The individual responsible must have known the consequences of their actions and must have done this deliberately.

“This was brought to my attention with a message via Facebook and I have reported it to the PSNI and the chief executive of the council.

“This sick individual needs caught and brought before the courts before they hurt someone by their evil actions, they should be ashamed of themselves.”