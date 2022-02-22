‘Real risk’ NI Executive won’t return following upcoming election warns Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has issued a warning that there is a “very real risk” an Executive may not be formed following the election in May.

Speaking to UTV’s View from Stormont programme, Mr Lewis set out his fear of a protracted period of instability in the region over the DUP’s demands for a solution on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Lewis also refused to rule out a post-election negotiation on the structures of power sharing at Stormont but insisted the “first thing” was to get through the upcoming poll.

Former First Minister Paul Givan resigned from his post in the Executive at the start of February, with the move coming as part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Under Stormont rules Mr Givan’s resignation automatically triggered the removal of Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post after midnight but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously warned it will be “difficult” for his party to re-enter the political institutions after the election if the issues around the protocol are not resolved, a view echoed by Mr Lewis.

“I think there is a very real risk the DUP will take the same view post May 5 as they have done now,” he told UTV.

“We will be looking to get progress on the protocol between now and actually over the next few days, let alone the next few weeks, so we can actually end up in a position where everyone can be more comfortable that there can be a positive outcome to the protocol.

“Regardless of where we are with the protocol, I will be continuing to make the point to all the parties they should be playing their full part in the Stormont Executive to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.”

When asked whether Northern Ireland needed to have a new system of power sharing and whether a negotiation with the Stormont parties would take place, Mr Lewis refused to rule anything out ahead of the election.

“I think we do need to sit down with the parties over the next few months to look at how we can get Stormont working in a way that means they can make these decisions,” he added.

“The reality is... if you look at the Good Friday Agreement, it evolved with the St Andrew’s Agreement there has always been that kind of evolutionary structure about things.

“Those kinds of things have always been done with consensus. The first thing is we have to go through the election.”