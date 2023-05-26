Rebecca Browne: Funeral told woman struck by Garda car was ‘loved and respected by everyone she met’

The funeral of twenty-one years old Rebecca Browne from Derry who died when she was struck by Garda car in Buncrana last Sunday. She is survived by her dad Jeremiah mum Lynn and her brother Ethan. Requiem Mass has been held in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Picture Martin McKeown.

Mourners at the funeral mass of a young Londonderry woman who died following a road collision heard how she was someone who was "loved and respected by everyone she met”.

Rebecca Browne (21), from the Galliagh area of Derry, died after being struck by a Garda patrol care in County Donegal in the early hours of last Sunday.

The collision has been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.

Fr Michael McCaughey told mourners at St Joseph's Church in Galliagh on Friday that Ms Browne's family have been overwhelmed with gratitude from people who sent messages of condolence since her passing.

The priest said the young hairdresser had a "place in the lives, plans and expectations of many people" and a picture of her was placed in the family home this week with the message: "Our family chain is broken and nothing is the same."

"What is remarkable is the care, love and sense of neighbourhood and friendship since (Ms Browne's death), people coming together in grief and sharing memories," Fr McCaughey said.

The priest described Ms Browne as someone who loved taking photographs and capturing memories, sometimes getting her father involved in TikTok videos.

"She was a people person, someone who brought out the good in everyone," he said.

"She was loved and respected by everyone she met. Rebecca had an impressive talent and a rapport with people, from her clients as a hairdresser to her family and friends."

Fr McCaughey said Ms Browne had worked hard through school and in learning her trade, something for which she had a passion.

"She valued time and valued people, she enjoyed fun and we can see that expression of love in recent days. Rebecca loved music, anything as long as it was loud. She loved being pampered, she radiated a confidence and was like a porcelain doll, as someone described her.

"Today we think not of what Rebecca could or would do, but what she has done and the memories she has created for those around her.”

Fr McCaughey read out a poem written by Ms Browne's aunt and godmother, Karina Smith.

"Most angels shine in heaven with a halo around their head, but Rebecca — she'll be glowing with a shining star instead," it read.

"Because in life she was a beacon of light, the happiest, kindest soul, loved by everyone she met. To sing and laugh her only goal.

"The life and soul of a party, so happy every day. A smile forever on her face, she will be missed in every way.

"Stars will only twinkle beside her, she's the superstar up in the sky. Her light will shine in all our hearts and with every tear we cry, a shining star of beauty.

"Rebecca, you really were the best. Our broken hearts are filled with memories of you and for that we're truly blessed.

"Keep shining down upon us, for we will miss that special light and know your face will paint our mind every single night."

It is understood Rebecca was returning from a night out when the tragedy happened early last Sunday.

She had been away with friends and staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where the accident happened.