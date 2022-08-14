Reception for women of Antrim junior camogie team to be held in Belfast after Causeway DUP Mayor’s refusal

A reception honouring the All-Ireland winning Antrim junior camogie team will be held in Belfast after the Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor refused to hold the event in the borough.

The announcement was made by Belfast’s Lord Mayor Tina Black who said she was “delighted” to extend the invitation.

Last week the DUP’s Ivor Wallace was criticised for not holding the event to celebrate the women’s achievement.

Last weekend Antrim defeated Armagh 5-05 to 0-14 to win the All-Ireland premier junior camogie final.

However, Mr Wallace defended his decision not to hold an event, saying he has a “finite budget to spend”, that he will not hold any events for organisations “wedded to one side or the other” and added his focus will be on “community and voluntary organisations”.

Now, Belfast’s Sinn Fein Mayor said she will hold the reception in the city where many of the women and girls are from.

“I am delighted to extend an invitation to the Antrim camogs to Belfast City Hall following their recent all-Ireland title win,” Ms Black said.

“This is a huge sporting achievement for the county and I am extremely proud of the effort these girls put in to bring the All-Ireland Junior Championship trophy to Antrim.

“It’s important that we not only celebrate and recognise this success, but also promote the physical and mental benefits of sport and the contribution of Antrim GAA to the life of this city.”

In his social media post explaining the decision, Mr Wallace said: “The very first enquiry I made to council staff when I became Mayor was how I could recognise the fantastic work of St Vincent de Paul.

“Organisations like it, as well as Salvation Army, CAP, food banks and many other cross community groups, will be my focus during my term.

“I have a finite budget to spend, and I will spend it however I see fit.

“I have absolutely no intention of having a reception for any organisation wedded to one side or the other.

“I won’t be offending the many people who have contacted me in recent days, encouraging me not to be bullied into making a decision I’m not happy with. It is not my intention to offend anyone.

“We need to get beyond the them and us. We need to accept each other for who we are but we also need to understand we have differences that we need to work through.

“As I have previously said, my focus this year will be on the many community and voluntary organisations who provide advice and support in our borough, and whose role is more important now than ever.”