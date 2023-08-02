‘Reckless act’ slammed as pipe bomb explodes in east Belfast alley

The explosion of a pipe bomb device in a residential area of east Belfast has been slammed by police as “reckless”.

A number of homes in the Hyndford Street area off the Beersbridge Road were evacuated on Tuesday night as a security operation was launched.

Police said they responded to reports of a loud bang in an alley at around 8.20pm.

Army bomb experts attended the scene and discovered what has been described as a “crude pipe bomb-type device” next to a household bin.

No-one was reported to have been injured in the incident which left minor damage to the bin.

The remnants of the device will be subjected to forensic examination.

Inspector Greg Dawson described a “reckless act carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed”.

He thanked those in the local community for their patience during the evacuation of homes for a number of hours.

“I would ask anyone who noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to call us on 101 quoting 1889 01/08/23,” he said.