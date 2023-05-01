‘Reckless’ arson attacks on cars in Ballywalter and Newtownards overnight

Officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry.

Police are appealing for information following two arson attacks in County Down in the early hours of this morning, Monday 1st May.

Inspector Hanna said: “At approximately 12.55am, we received a report that a car had been set alight and destroyed in the Main Street area of Ballywalter.

“At approximately 1am, we received a second report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a car parked in the driveway of a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards.

“It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured in what can only be described as reckless attacks that could have resulted in more serious consequences.

“Both incidents are being treated as arson and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fires.

“Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 77 of 01/05/23.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.