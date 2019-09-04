'Reckless' pipe bomb attack could be a sectarian hate crime, say police

Police at the scene in Boinds Place, Londonderry where an explosive device denoted. Picture Martin McKeown.04.09.19

A suspicious object, reported to be a pipe bomb, has detonated outside a home in Londonderry, police have said.

It happened just before 11pm on Tuesday.

"A suspicious object had been thrown in the street, and detonated, near a home in Bonds Place, Waterside," police said.

"The front door of the house was damaged, but thankfully there are no reports of injuries."

Earlier in the evening a van was driven into a home in the Glendale Road area. No one was injured.

Detective Inspector Jack added: "At around 10.50pm, a loud bang was reported in the Bonds Place area.

"Police and ATO attended the scene, and a number of homes in the area were evacuated as a public safety operation was carried out.

"Police suspect this was a pipe bomb-type device.

"Our officers remain at the scene this morning as we continue with our enquiries into this reckless act. We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including that this was a sectarian hate crime.

"While damage was caused to a property, thankfully, no one in the property at the time was injured.

“However, what occurred in the Bonds Place area last night could have had extremely serious consequences and we could have been dealing with serious injury, or worse today.

"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night around 10:45pm-10:50pm and saw any suspicious activity, or has information which may assist our investigation, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2093 of 03/09/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”