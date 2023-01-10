‘Reckless’ shots fired at Derry home as child slept

Police have condemned a “reckless” attack after several shots were fired at a house in Londonderry as a child slept inside.

The PSNI said the incident happened at an address in the Melmore Gardens area shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The occupants of the house were not injured, but they have been “left shaken” and damage was also done to the property.

Foyle MP and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP condemned the attack.

He said: “Last night’s shooting at a house in Creggan is yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate and harm people in our community.”

“We have heard countless pleas from the people of Creggan for these senseless acts to stop and to take guns off our streets for good. It’s time those responsible listened to them and stop their reckless behaviour.

“Those responsible must stop terrorising our community immediately. Creggan and Derry don’t want this.”

Bullet holes in the door of a house in Melmore Gardens in Derry’s Creggan Estate after shots where fired early this morning. 10.01.23

PSNI Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "It was reported just before 12.20am that two loud bangs had been heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area. The occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time, were awakened by the noise.

Read more Police treating attack at Derry homes as sectarian hate crime

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the victims have been left shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the property.

"It was reported that three men dressed in dark clothing were seen running away from the property in the direction of Leenan Gardens.

"This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101."