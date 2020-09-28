Record low temperature of -4C is recorded in Co Down

The mercury plunged to a record September low at the weekend, with Katesbridge in Co Down reaching a chilly -4C on Saturday night - the lowest temperature recorded anywhere across the island of Ireland

But it's not time to break out the de-icer and the electric blanket just yet, weather forecasters say. While today will start with dull and damp conditions in most areas of Northern Ireland, the sun is expected to come out later in the afternoon, with temperatures hitting a pleasant 17 degrees in some areas.

Moderate to fresh southerly winds will turn to the west as the rain clears, and will ease off later this afternoon.

The thermometer will not drop below 7C overnight, the UK Met Office said.

Tomorrow looks like being mainly dry with sunny spells.

But beginning on Wednesday and continuing through into next weekend, things will take a decidedly more autumnal turn.

Wednesday will be dominated by overcast skies with outbreaks of rain, while Thursday sees heavy showers interspersed by some sunny intervals.