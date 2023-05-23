Record number of MOT tests conducted in NI – and record number of no-shows

A record number of cars underwent MOT tests last year, with more than 50,000 failing to attend.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has published the Driver, Vehicle, Operator, and Enforcement Statistics 2022/23 Quarter Four’ report, detailing statistics for January to March 2023.

The report is produced and published by NISRA Statisticians working within the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA). It contains summary statistical, performance, and trend information relating to the main business functions of the DVA, and other licensing activity.

In 2022/23 DVA delivered over 1.155 million vehicle tests, the highest in our series back to 2008/09.

Full vehicle tests conducted this year at over 992,400 is the highest recorded for a single year back to 2008/09.

Private cars accounted for 82.6% (819,523) of all full vehicle tests delivered in 2022/23, which again is a single year record from when this series started in 2008/09.

Over 50,770 vehicles failed to attend a booked vehicle test in 2022/23, the highest on record for a single year.

Just over 93% of all vehicle tests applications in 2022/23 were made using the DVA internet booking system, compared with 56% in 2015/16. The remaining 7% of vehicle test applications this year were made via the DVA call centre.

DVA delivered 68,540 driving tests in 2022/23, the highest on record in thirteen years.

Almost 82% (56,132) of all driving tests in 2022/23 were private cars, the highest for a single year in twelve years.

Theory tests conducted at just over 87,230 is the second highest on record for this series back to 2009/10.

Online driver licensing application performance at 98.6% was above the 95% target level for the year. Performance was over 98% for every quarter in 2022/23 and stood at 98.3% for the last quarter of this financial year.

Paper driver licensing applications performance at 92.6% was above the 90% target level for the year, and significantly better than the 78.3% achieved in 2021/22. Performance was above target for each quarter of 2022/23, ending the year at 90.6% for quarter four of 2022/23.

Ordinary licensing transactions during 2022/23 at 242,642, is slightly above (0.6%) that for 2019/20 (241,315).

At the end of March 2023, there were 1,149,045 full and eligible licence holders with private car/light vans entitlement in Northern Ireland, the highest on record.

DVA were active across the full range of enforcement activities this year having checked 2,894 vehicles, issued 283 fixed penalty notices totalling just over £29,000 in fines, completed 36 joint operations with PSNI and 21 cross border operations with An Garda Síochána, with 52 spot checks on school buses.

In addition, DVA completed 146,768 tachograph checks, 43,431 in premises and 103,337 at the roadside.

At the end of March 2023, there were 919 Approved Driving Instructors and 54 Approved Motorcycle Instructors registered with DVA.