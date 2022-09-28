Record numbers on Derry railway line this summer despite ‘continual disruption’

The record monthly figure for train passenger numbers to Londonderry was broken twice this summer

The railway line in Londonderry experienced its busiest two months in history over the summer despite the line being “dogged by disruptions and diversions”, transport campaigners have said.

Figures from Translink reveal that more than 173,000 passengers used Derry’s Waterside rail station across June, July and August of 2022 — the highest ever summer demand for rail locally, and a 22% increase on the previous busiest summer in 2019.

In addition, the record monthly figure for passenger numbers was also broken twice this summer.

The previous record month was August 2019 when 52,241 passengers travelled through Waterside Station.

That was beaten in June when the station carried more than 57,000 passengers and again in August with 63,000 passengers using the station.

In total more than 250,000 people have travelled by rail from Derry since April 2022 — putting 2022/23 on track to be the busiest ever year for rail in the region.

However, rail campaigners Into The West said this record demand occurred despite a summer of “continual disruption” for rail passengers locally, as well as in the face of the ongoing disparity between rail services on either side of the Bann.

Into The West is the rail campaign for counties Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Donegal.

Chair of the lobby group, Steve Bradley, explained: “These latest figures are fantastic, and show that passenger numbers continue to grow all the time in Derry and the North West.

“It’s proof that there is huge untapped demand for rail within our city, and that people here value the option of travelling by rail. What is particularly remarkable is that the two busiest ever months for rail locally have occurred during a summer in which the Derry to Belfast line suffered frequent problems.

“First, we had the ridiculous situation whereby Translink kept diverting at least four trains on the Derry-Belfast service every day to instead run between Belfast and Portrush — forcing passengers for NI’s second largest city to change at Coleraine and sometimes wait up to an hour for a connecting service.

“To prioritise the small coastal town of Portrush over one of the island’s biggest cities in this way — reducing Derry to the status of an unimportant branch line in the process — is completely unacceptable.”

He added: “We are making our view clear to Translink that this must not happen again next summer, and we call on the Council and groups like Derry Chamber of Commerce to do likewise.

“Secondly, we received regular reports from passengers over the summer regarding general problems on the Derry-Belfast line — from signalling and maintenance issues to bus replacement services, all of which impacted the reliability and convenience of using rail form Derry.

“And finally there is also the fact that Derry receives a significantly poorer level of service than that received by every single rail station east of the Bann on the Belfast line.” Mr Bradley said Derry only has one train every two hours on a Sunday, for example, while Coleraine and all stations in the east have an hourly service.

The second city has a single morning service that reaches Belfast before 9am, whereas Coleraine has four and Portush has two.

It raises the obvious question, he said, of just how high rail demand could grow if Derry had a proper service.

This record-breaking summer for rail from Derry represents a continuation of the remarkable growth in demand since the city gained an hourly service to Belfast in 2018 and a new train station in 2019.

In 2016, Derry’s now-demolished Waterside Station was ranked as only the 17th busiest out of the 54 stations on the Northern Irish network.

By March 2022 the station that replaced it had risen to being the 9th most popular station — and Into The West are confident that it will continue to climb that league table in the years to come.

The 2018 introduction of an hourly service between Derry and Belfast (though not on Sundays) specifically resulted in a 61% increase in passenger numbers through Waterside Station over the following two years.

Mr Bradley concluded: “It really is a case of ‘build it and they will come’. It’s therefore time for Translink and Stormont to address the clear east-west discrimination in services that exists on the railway line between Derry and Belfast, which is clearly suppressing the true demand for rail from our city.

“And it is also now time to move the conversation onto how and when we extend rail from our city — restoring it to places like Letterkenny, Strabane and Omagh to deliver the kind of infrastructure that a regional capital is expected to have.”

A Translink spokesperson recognised “strong growth” on the Derry line since the introduction of hourly services which makes it more convenient and attractive for passengers to travel to and from Derry, connecting people and supporting the local economy, attracting visitors and investment and offering more choice for passengers travelling between NI’s two main cities.

“Translink has invested nearly £74m on significant upgrades on the rail network and associated infrastructure to the North-West in recent years, including the North-West Transport Hub (largely funded by the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme), offering modern, comfortable passenger facilities,” a spokesperson added.

“We are pleased that over the last year, we have seen the strong recovery of railway passengers travelling on the Derry/Londonderry line and we remain committed to the future development of train services in the North-West.”

The Department for Infrastructure said it remains committed to supporting rail services to the North West.

“This includes the recent development of the North West Hub, the investment in new trains to expand capacity to the region and supporting the feasibility study in the Phase 3 upgrade of the rail line between Derry and Coleraine.

“In addition, the Department is currently taking forward the All Island Strategic Rail Review with colleagues in the Department of Transport which includes consideration of provision of services to the North West. It is anticipated that this review will be published in the coming months,” the department concluded.