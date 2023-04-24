Record year for Derry rail as campaigners target one million passengers

Rail campaigners are celebrating yet another record-breaking year for Derry’s railway station, with the highest ever passenger numbers as it climbs the leader board of NI’s busiest stations.

The Into the West rail lobby group secured figures from Translink for the 12 months to March 2023 which saw a “phenomenal” 723,776 passengers travel to and from Derry by train across that period.

This represents an increase of more than a quarter of a million passengers compared to the previous year and amounts to a 54% year-on-year rise.

It is also the largest number of passengers that Derry’s railway station has ever carried and has propelled the city up one place on the leader board to become NI’s 8th busiest station.

Of NI’s 54 rail stations, only nine carried more passengers in 2022-23 than in the last full year before the pandemic (2018-19).

This shows that NI’s rail network has still not returned to its pre-Covid popularity amid the growth of ‘working from home’.

However, not only is Derry among the nine stations to have experienced increased post-pandemic demand, it actually tops that list with a 34% rise.

This contrasts sharply with Belfast, where, for example, the Great Victoria Street remains the busiest station in NI and is currently undergoing a £200m redevelopment, but has experienced a 26% fall, losing almost one and a half million passengers since 2019.

Into The West Chair Steve Bradley commented: “Back in 2016 Derry was only the 17th busiest rail station in NI and had 324,000 users.

“In the years since then an hourly service to Belfast has been introduced six days a week, and the new station has also opened.

“These modest changes have helped to transform demand for rail here – to the point where passenger numbers have more than doubled and we’re now the 8th busiest station.”

investment in Derry’s rail infrastructure delivers tangible results, he said, as the city is bucking the trend almost everywhere else since Covid.

Into The West is calling on Translink and the Department for Infrastructure to set a target and identify a strategy to secure one million rail passengers annually here within the next five years.

Ending “blatant timetable discrimination against Derry” is key, he said, as it currently has fewer trains and a poorer and less frequent service than every station east of the Bann gets on the same line.

Tackling this will require an hourly service from Derry every Sunday, the ‘Phase 3’ track renewal work to the Derry-Coleraine section of the line completed on schedule between 2025-27, and bringing Derry’s status as the most isolated station on the NI Railway network to an end by opening new halts to the east of the city at Strathfoyle, Derry Airport and Ballykelly.

A Translink spokesperson said: “A Letter of Offer subject to in year funding has been issued by the Department for Infrastructure for Phase 3 of essential engineering upgrades between Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine.

“The project will include the complete renewal of 20 miles of track bed between Eglinton and Castlerock.

“This demonstrates Translink's commitment to protecting the long-term future and sustainability of this important rail corridor as well as maintaining high safety standards on the line.

“We are also carrying out an infrastructure feasibility study on the requirements to provide the infrastructure capability for a half hourly service between Coleraine and Derry~Londonderry.

“Translink’s passenger numbers have recovered strongly since the pandemic, with around 90% of pre-Covid passenger numbers recorded during 2022/23 – we expect this to fully recover during 2023/24”.

DfI was contacted for comment.