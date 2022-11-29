Recordings of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in NI ‘should be admissible’, court told

The Regency Hotel murder trial heard that recordings made of Hutch (pictured) in Northern Ireland should be admissible as the bug was planted and removed in the Republic.

Secret garda recordings of Irish gangland boss Gerard Hutch’s conversations while he was in Northern Ireland were not illegal and should be allowed in evidence, prosecutors in Dublin have said.

They argued this was because the bug was planted and removed in the Republic.

Hutch is charged with murdering David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Seán Gillane SC told the Special Criminal Court surveillance gardaí were acting lawfully when they deployed the listening device on former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s SUV before he drove Hutch north, weeks after the shooting.

Mr Gillane was responding to a contention by Hutch’s defence that for eight of the recording’s 10 hours, Dowdall’s SUV had been outside the jurisdiction and the evidence was unlawfully gathered and should be excluded. from the trial.​ He also rejected a defence argument that the authorisation for the surveillance device was not valid.

The court continued to hear legal arguments yesterday over the admissibility of the tapes that were played last week.

Jonathan Dowdall had also been accused of murder, but before the trial started, he admitted to facilitating Mr Byrne’s killing by booking a hotel room for the alleged perpetrators.

The court has heard when he drove Hutch north on March 7, 2016, tracking and audio devices had been deployed on Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4 by the garda National Surveillance Unit.

On the issue of surveillance in Northern Ireland, defence barrister Brendan Grehan SC said the Criminal Justice (Surveillance) Act 2009 is “as clear as can be” that an authorisation for a surveillance device can only apply within the State.

Yesterday, Mr Gillane said Mr Grehan’s argument referred to a line in the act stating “authorisation shall have effect both within the district court district to which the judge is assigned and in any other part of the State”.

Mr Gillane said this line was not intended to introduce words of limitation but of expansion. “These words expand the writ of the district court judge,” to nationwide where it would otherwise not be, he said.

Mr Gillane said the interpretation Mr Grehan was asking the court to put on the act would mean the Oireachtas was “blind, deaf, oblivious” to the existence of the border between here and Northern Ireland where one of the act’s core functions was in relation to the investigating of terrorist offences.

He said it was one of the most porous borders in western Europe and the existence of the border itself had inspired half a century of terrorism. This interpretation was untenable, he said.

Mr Gillane pointed out the act set out where such devices could be placed including aircraft and ships. “Where do airplanes go? Where do seagoing craft go?” he asked.

The case continues.