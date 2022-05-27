Red alert: NI Liverpool fans flock to Paris for Champions League final

Liverpool fans in Paris ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid at the Stade de France, in Paris France. Jacob King/PA Wire

Thousands of Liverpool fans from Northern Ireland are heading for Paris in the hope of watching the Reds secure European glory for a seventh time.

Heartbroken supporters have been fixated on Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid since the dying moments of the Premier League campaign last weekend.

Manchester City’s spectacular late comeback against Aston Villa ripped away Liverpool’s quadruple dream.

But Paul Keown (46), from Downpatrick, has his bags packed ahead of an early-morning flight to Brussels and subsequent train trip.

He said: “I’m going with four mates, we always go to games together. We’ve been to Athens [for the 2007 Champions League final] and the atmosphere was spectacular.

“We were at Wembley for our FA Cup win and at Anfield when the Premier League was stolen away from us - so we are looking forward to a positive finish.”

Paul, who’s currently without a ticket for the game and is a member of the Portaferry supporters club, is among tens of thousands making the pilgrimage that is causing Paris to see red.

Liverpool fan Paul Keown (46) with pals

He plans to spend time at the Cours de Vincennes fan zone, which is just a few miles from the action at the Stade de France.

Paul added: “It’s open from early afternoon, so we’ll go straight there and wait for kick-off at 9pm local time. I had a restaurant booked as a fall-back before the fan zone was confirmed to make sure I was guaranteed a space in a pub. ”

The married father-of-two is hopeful that Jurgen Klopp's side will give him something to shout about after missing out on the chance of a historic quadruple.

“I’m quietly confident,” he said. “I’m not sure if that’s just me being optimistic, but I’ve spoken to other fans and they all feel the same.”

Paul has predicted a 3-1 Liverpool win – spurred on by a motivation to settle old scores.

"I hope it’s Mo Salah who inflicts the heartbreak by tucking away the winning goal,” he said.

It’s obvious that memories of the tearful forward being taken off the pitch after only 30 minutes following a mischievous tangle with Real's Sergio Ramos in the 2018 final defeat are still raw.

Joe McMahon (43) is one of the lucky ones who managed to nab a ticket.

He spoke to the Belfast Telegraph from the taxi escorting him and his two pals from the airport on Friday afternoon.

“Being Liverpool fans, we are always on our best behaviour,” he said.

“It’s to be sunny and in the 20s tomorrow, so we will head straight down to the fan zone and enjoy all the music and everything that’s going on there.”

The dad-of-two, who praised his “very understanding wife”, plans to make a quick exit at around 6pm.

“We’ll need to mosey up to the ground and maybe grab a beer in a pub there before heading inside,” he said.

"I think we’ll do it. Virgil van Dijk and Salah should be in the line-up, but if the players do their best – and we do our best – then we’ll get to see the Reds lift the trophy.”