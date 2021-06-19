Red Arrows fly past Carrickfergus for Armed Forces Day

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th June 2021 - Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is flying the flag in support of the Armed Forces Day with the historic town of Carrickfergus leading the 2021 Armed Forces Day Regional Celebrations. The Red Arrows fly past Carrick Castle.

The Red Arrows treated crowds in Carrickfergus to a stunning display this afternoon with a fly past to mark Armed Forces Day.

The historic Co Antrim town is leading this year’s celebrations in Northern Ireland.

Every year the event is held in the United Kingdom to celebrate the service of personnel in the British Armed forces both past and present.

Following tradition, the flag was hoisted at a civic ceremony by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, David McCorkell.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, was also there along with representatives of the Armed Forces.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Mayor commented: “Mid and East Antrim Borough has a long and proud connection with our Armed Forces.

“It is a prestigious honour for our Council to be hosting this year’s flagship event and to lead the region in paying tribute to those who serve their country. Armed Forces Day gives the nation an opportunity to ‘Show their Support’ for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, through to veterans and cadets.

“For us, maintaining the links between our Borough and the military is incredibly important. It is also very reassuring for the serving military personnel who are from Mid and East Antrim to know that their families at home are being warmly supported by our local communities.”