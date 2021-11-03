Red Bull Car Park Drift: Belfast will hit the skids as city hosts high-octane car drifting extravaganza

Daredevil drivers to give slideshow with a difference in the Titanic Quarter

Petrolheads will be burning rubber to get to Belfast later this month for a motorsport extravaganza.

The Red Bull Car Park Drift series is making its way to the Titanic Quarter on November 21.

The event will feature 30 of the world’s top amateur drifters sliding around a custom obstacle-strewn car park track built close to the River Lagan.

It will mark the first of the 2022 series qualifiers in Belfast and will include a special appearance and display from Ireland’s top drift racer Conor Shanahan (18).

One of motorsport’s fasting growing disciplines, drifting was developed in Japan in the late 1970s.

Daredevil drivers would put their cars to the test on twisting mountain roads, accelerating out of corners earlier and earlier to turn their vehicles sideways.

The event, overlooked by the Titanic Belfast Experience and Harland & Wolff shipyard, will be carried out in a knockout format.

It will see competitors vie for the highest score to qualify for the next round, with performances rated by a panel of four judges.

Cork teen Shanahan has been involved with the sport from the age of 12.

He said he was excited to return to Belfast for the showpiece after being involved in a Red Bull Formula 1 event outside City Hall three years ago.

“I’ll be doing a display and testing the track with my European pro car at some stage,” he said.

“I think the set-up is great and I’ve been to the Titanic Centre before, and I think it’s a fantastic location.

“I’m looking forward to the event coming close to home and it’s going to be a showstopper and something unique for sure.

“I haven’t ever been at this style of event in person before so I have a lot to learn, but I’m looking forward to it. As far as I can see, it will be a really cool event for Belfast.”

The Red Bull Car Park Drift describes itself as an edgier counterpart to the established series Drift Masters European Championship, which involves an element of racing.

The Red Bull series organisers said it attempts to replicate the mostly-illegal Hong Kong car park drifting scene of the early-2000s and the spirit of the drifting rebels.

This series asks drivers to make their way around obstacle-strewn courses while performing drifting tricks and tasks with names like the ‘pendulum’, the ‘spiral’, the ‘gate’ and the ‘flipper’.

They will attempt to impress a judging panel and claim as many of the 400 points on offer as possible.

Drivers are also rewarded for the appearance of the cars, their sound, and how much tyre smoke they kick up during the spectacle.

Shanahan said he’s looking forward to giving others with a passion for drifting some encouragement at the event, which he’s been involved with for the past six years, having developed a passion inspired by his brother’s involvement.

“It’s given me a lot of opportunities and I’ve travelled the world with this sport. I’m hoping to have many more years in it. It’s been a pretty cool journey and I hope it keeps going the way it’s going,” he said.

“It will be great to meet people who support me while I’m away travelling and doing what I love. It’s a brilliant opportunity to meet with some fans, have some stuff to give them and share my experiences.”