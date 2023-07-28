Red flag status in place at Portrush beaches due to harmful blue-green algae

Two beaches in Portrush have had a red flag status put in place because of potentially harmful algae (Brian Lawless/PA)

A red flag status has been put in place on beaches in Portrush due to an outbreak of the harmful blue-green algae.

The status, in place at East Strand and West Bay beaches, was announced by the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council on Friday.

On Thursday, the council confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in the Magilligan Point area, with residents being advised not to enter the water and to keep dogs on a lead away from the tideline.

Blue-green algae can occur naturally in lakes, ponds, canals, rivers and reservoirs.

Unlike other types of algae, if it becomes too abundant it can pose a health risk to people, pets and wild animals who come into contact with or ingest it.

Contact or ingestion can cause skin rashes, eye irritations, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and muscle and joint pain.

Blue-green algae has also been attributed to the deaths of dogs, birds, fish and livestock in parts of the UK.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has said it is investigating the reported algae growth.

“The presence of blue-green algae is being investigated at Portrush Harbour and Portstewart Harbour after reports made to DAERA on Friday 28 July,” a Daera spokesperson said.

“Signage has been erected to alert the public by the relevant landowners.

“To date, no evidence of blue-green algae has been reported at the adjacent identified bathing water sites to Portrush Harbour and Portstewart Harbour.

“Landowners or operators are responsible for managing and assessing risks associated with blue-green algae. Please follow advice provided by the landowner or operator of the river, lake or beach.”

Daera are encouraging the public to help their investigation by reporting the algae.

“The public are reminded that if they are at a river, lake or the sea and suspect there is blue-green algae that they should report it through the Bloomin’ Algae app,” the spokesperson said.

“This helps make reporting of blue-green algae easier and quicker, allowing environmental experts to respond faster and issue public warnings more efficiently.

It enables users to submit a photo of an algae bloom on their mobile device, along with the location and activities taking place in the associated waters.”

Suspected blooms can also be reported by emailing the location and photographs to emergency-pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk.