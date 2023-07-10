Red flag warnings lifted from North Coast beaches

Red flag warnings at beaches along the North Coast have been removed with immediate effect.

Water samples taken on Monday to test for the presence of blue-green algae informed the decision to remove the red flag status at Benone Strand, Castlerock beach and Downhill Strand.

The Blue-Green Algae has now dispersed and the waters are safe to bathe in, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

However, DAERA advised the public to be vigilant for pockets of blue green algae residue and scum along the shoreline.

“Small pockets of scum and residue of the algae may still be on the shoreline and people should remain careful not to let their dogs ingest such material,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“DAERA will now revert to its regular weekly monitoring of the bathing waters.”

The public have been urged to report any sightings of suspected blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae comparison. Photo: DAERA

On Sunday, more suspected blue-green algae was spotted at Downhill.

The toxic algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years. It also poses a risk to humans.

Red flags warning against swimming were in place for the Portstewart/Castlerock/Downhill areas, following the suspected detection at Downhill on Sunday morning.

It comes just days after the Causeway Coast and Glens Council said the algae was spotted in counties Antrim and Derry.

Last month, pet owners were warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas – on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.

It can be influenced by increased nutrient load in the water, which can come from agricultural or sewage runoff.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed that more than 1.2m tonnes of untreated sewage – which contributes to a nutrient overload – are released annually into water courses along the North Coast.

In addition the Lower Bann was polluted 587 times by industries from 2016-2021, including many from the farming industry.

If you suspect there is blue-green algae:

Photo showing the scale of blue-green algae. Picture: DAERA

Report it on the Bloomin' Algae App: The Bloomin’ Algae App helps make reporting of blue-green algae easier and quicker, allowing environmental experts to respond faster and issue public warnings more efficiently.

It enables users to submit a photo of an algae bloom on their mobile device, along with the location and activities taking place in the associated waters.

Bloomin’ Algae App is free to download directly from Google Play or App Store. Find out more at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology website(external link opens in a new window / tab) www.ceh.ac.uk/our-science/projects/bloomin-algae

If you don’t have Bloomin Algae App – email photos to NIEA: Report the bloom to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

You can report any suspected blooms, including photos and details of location, to our e-mail emergency-pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk or make contact through our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.