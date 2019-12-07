Refrigerated lorry of beef stolen from Armagh

A refrigerated lorry full of beef was stolen from Loughgall, Armagh in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 40ft container stored around 50 beef carcasses and was stolen from a premises in the Red Lion Road area at around 1am on Friday.

It was later recovered by Gardai in Dundalk with a "significant amount" of the beef removed.

Inspector Leslie Badger asked for anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a distinctive container and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 463 of 06/12/19." he said.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.