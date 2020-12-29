Refugee who fled Syria war tells of his new life as Queen's student

Hassan's efforts see him named as a finalist in Rising Star category of Prince's Trust awards

A Queen's University student has told how he fled the war in Syria in 2017 to build a new life in Northern Ireland.

Hassan Alkhawam (23) is studying for a degree in software engineering, having left his troubled homeland three years ago.

His remarkable story has seen him recognised by The Prince's Trust, a charity founded by Prince Charles which supports young people.

Hassan has been named as a finalist in its Rising Star Award category. It recognises the achievements of young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Hassan told how his family - his mother Muna, father Maamum, younger brother Yazan (14) and sister Sidra (16) - were forced to leave a prosperous life in Syria to become refugees.

He said it has been a difficult road for his family, who cried tears of happiness when he was finally accepted to university.

Moving to Jordan at first, Hassan quit full-time education to help care for his father when he became ill.

When the family moved to Northern Ireland, Hassan managed to transform his life with the help of the Prince's Trust.

With no income, he was unable to pay for an English language course needed to allow him to apply for university.

The Prince's Trust provided him with a development award to cover the fees, and supported him to get a job working at Tesco through a training and mentoring scheme.

Starting his job just before the pandemic began, he was designated a key worker.

Passionate about helping others, he is also a voluntary director of a local charity that supports vulnerable members of the refugee and migrant communities in Northern Ireland.

Taking a break from studying for a computer programming exam, Hassan said he was now realising his dreams.

"I'm super-excited to hear about the nomination, getting the help from the Prince's Trust really did change my life," he said.

Struggling at first to pass his English language certificate, he said talking with customers at Tesco massively improved his vocabulary.

Recalling being forced to leave Syria, he said: "We were well off, but we had to leave everything and move on to flee the war.

"We moved to Jordan and we just realised that we've got nothing, no money, no house. We had to start a completely new life, we couldn't go back to Syria because at the very least you would get yourself in trouble."

His father worked tirelessly to provide for the family, but when his health deteriorated Hassan had to return to work.

"I found everything much better when I came to Northern Ireland. It's much better than Jordan but you really have to work hard if you want a good life.

"The first barrier was the English, if you get that you can do whatever you want."

After the family struggled for years to rebuild their lives, he said receiving his offer from Queen's changed everything.

The winners of the The Prince's Trust Awards will be announced early in the new year.