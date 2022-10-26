Regency trial shown CCTV of Gerry Hutch allegedly being driven to Northern Ireland by Jonathan Dowdall

Murder accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch was captured on CCTV being driven to Northern Ireland for two meetings in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel shooting, prosecutors maintain.

Footage was shown to the Special Criminal Court of car journeys he allegedly made with ex Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall in the weeks after David Byrne was murdered at the north Dublin hotel.

Dowdall has since been jailed for his role in the Regency attack - booking a room for the perpetrators.

Video evidence was continuing in the non-jury trial of Gerard Hutch (59) and two other men over the Regency shooting.

David Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when three assault rifle-wielding masked gunmen, disguised as ERU gardai, stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The February 5, 2016 attack on a boxing weigh-in event happened as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin denies murdering the father-of-two.

Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

This afternoon, Garda Michelle Purcell described the CCTV footage as it was viewed by the three judges.

Mr Hutch’s barrister Brendan Grehan SC said there was no objection to the CCTV being played subject to proof of “origin and source.”

The first journey allegedly made by Mr Hutch was on February 20, 2016 - two weeks after the Regency shooting.

Dowdall is seen leaving his Navan Road, Dublin home at 7.19am in a Toyota Landcruiser. He travels north to the M1 toll bridge and stops at the BP garage on Newry Road, Co Armagh at 9.11am.

He gets out with the passenger, and Sean Gillane SC said it was the prosecution’s case this was Gerard Hutch. The pair are seen walking alongside each other on the forecourt. The car moves and they stay parked up for about 10 minutes. Dowdall gets out of the driver’s seat and changes places with Mr Hutch, the court heard.

On interior footage at 9.12am, the man alleged to be Mr Hutch is seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans and a black hat. He is seen at the coffee machine and Dowdall is seen paying for items in the shop.

The Landcruiser leaves at 9.30am and arrives at the Quays Shopping Centre car park, Newry, later.

At 7.07pm, a Toyota Yaris is first seen pulling into the car park and a man is seen walking towards the front door of the building. The Landcruiser pulls up outside and the two men get out. The man who had been at the front door is seen at 7.14pm at the ticket pay station, followed by Mr Hutch who also pays a ticket.

The landcruiser is seen passing a toll bridge heading south and Dowdall gets out alone when he arrives home at 8.16pm.

The court then saw footage of a journey on March 7, 2016.

David Byrne

Dowdall is seen leaving in the same Landcruiser at 2.03pm and stopping at Circle K, Navan Road where he buys a newspaper and air freshener.

A BMW is seen arriving at Kealy’s Bar, Swords Road, Cloghran at 2.12pm, coming from the direction of the M1 airport roundabout. The driver, wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and black beanie hat, gets out and waits at a seated area for 10 mins until the Toyota Landcruiser arrives at 2.22pm. He walks towards it and gets in and Mr Gillane said the prosecution's case was this again was Mr Hutch.

Dowdall's Landcruiser is then seen heading northbound before arriving at the Maldron Hotel in Belfast at 5.35pm, where it pulls up and the passenger gets out. An interior camera shows Mr Hutch going to the counter and speaking to the receptionist, Gda Purcell said.

At 5.42pm, he is seen leaving, taking out a wallet, going to the Landcruiser and paying for the ticket. Mr Dowdall drives off and the Landcruiser is seen heading south, arriving back at Kealy's car park at 12.15am. Mr Hutch gets out and returns to the still-parked BMW. Gda Purcell pointed out his visible beanie hat. A minute later, both cars leave.

At the start of the trial, the court heard there would be evidence that Mr Hutch asked Dowdall to arrange a meeting with Provisional republicans due to the escalation of the Hutch/Kinahan feud and the threats to his family and friends. According to the prosecution, Dowdall drove Mr Hutch to meet the republicans on February 20, 2016.

In relation to March 7, the court had also heard there would be evidence Dowdall drove Mr Hutch north to another meeting in Strabane in Co Tyrone and that their conversation was recorded by garda surveillance.

Before the trial started, Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the Regency murder, and made himself available as a state witness.

Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the perpetrators.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years.

This morning, the court was played CCTV that showed the movements of an IRA member's Vauxhall Insignia in Dublin hours before he was caught transporting the assault rifles that had been used in the Regency attack.

Shane Rowan was allegedly seen on the footage going to a shopping centre and driving around various locations in the north of the city in the hours before the car was intercepted travelling north in Co Meath. This took place on March 9, 2016.

First, footage was shown of a Donegal-registered Vauxhall Insignia at Barnes View Filling Station, Donegal at 11.37am that morning.

Gda Purcell said the Insignia is seen on CCTV in the Clarehall area of north Dublin at 3.32pm.

A man the prosecution alleges is Shane Rowan is seen in Clarehall Shopping Centre at 3.38pm. He returns to the Insignia at 3.54pm.

At 4.45pm, the Insignia is still parked up when a Toyota Yaris comes into the car park and the Insignia follows it out. Both cars are seen at the Malahide Road Industrial Park at 4.55pm, where they both pull up in Mattress Mick’s car park.

A man leaves the Insignia and, putting on a jacket, walks back down in the direction he came, Newtown Avenue. Two minutes later, at 4.57pm, the Yaris leaves the car park, turning right onto Newtown Avenue.

The Yaris is seen arriving at Applegreen service station on the Malahide Road at 5.09pm. A man enters Applegreen at 5.11pm, wearing a peaked cap, navy jacket, dark trousers and white runners. Prosecutor Sean Gillane SC said there will be evidence and it is the prosecution case that this is Patrick Hutch Snr.

Inside the shop, this man is seen at a coffee machine where he gets two cups of coffee and pastries before leaving the shop at 5.14pm.

At 6.05pm, the Yaris turns left from Applegreen back in the direction it came, toward Clarehall Shopping Centre.

At 6.16pm, the Insignia parks at House of Italy, gets out and is seen with the driver of a Nissan Primera before they get back into the cars.

The Yaris is seen at Woodies' carpark on the Malahide Road at 6.17pm.

The court has already heard the Insignia was stopped as it was being driven north by Shane Rowan at Tuiterath, Co Meath at 7.05pm that day.

Three AK47s and magazines with ammunition were found in the boot, and tests showed bullet casings from the Regency scene had come from these guns..

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.