Fire service battles tug boat blaze in Glenarm

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a tug boat fire in Glenarm after the engine room accidentally ignited.

It happened on a boat secured at the jetty in Glenarm Marina, after which 43 firefighters were called to the scene.

It's along with fire engines from Carnlough and Larne who battled the blaze alongside a specialist marina team from Whitla Fire Station and two other teams.

Two lifeboats also assisted to resolve the incident with the coastguard.

On board, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were "committed to confirm the fire on-board was extinguished and to ventilate to ensure safety of the vessel" said a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental ignition," they added.

The incident was resolved shortly before 8pm.