History made as swimmers cross North Channel without wetsuits

A group of six swimmers have broken a world record after crossing the North Channel in just 12 hours and 51 minutes without wetsuits.

The Walrus Swim Team became the first relay team to do so out of season in winter, with water temperatures of around 8C and air temperatures around 6C.

The swim began on Friday (14 January) starting from Donaghadee, in Co Down and the team reached the shores of Portpatrick, in Scotland 12 hours later.

The team is headed by founder Ger Kennedy, who is known globally as one of the world's best ice swimmers. He was accompanied by swimmers Niamh McCarthy, Declan Bradshaw, Vincent Donegan, Colm Morris and Dave Berry.

All of the swimmers have a lot of experience in cold temperatures and have been planning for the challenge since last summer.

The group first met during the pandemic as gyms and pools were closed and they were looking for a challenge and so decided to take up sea swimming.

The event was organised to raise funds for the Gavin Glynn Foundation, which supports families fighting childhood cancer.