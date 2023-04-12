‘It’s such an honour, even my family didn’t know’, says woman who introduced Joe Biden

The young woman who introduced Joe Biden to the stage at Ulster University said she had to keep the news secret even from her family.

Gabrielle Feenan only found out at the weekend that she would have a key role in the presidential engagement.

The 23-year-old from Banbridge graduated in 2021 and later returned as part of the Skill Up programme for young entrepreneurs.

After walking on stage, Mr Biden said she had a bright future and joked that he hoped she would remember who he is.

The President said: “I just told Gabrielle that when she’s the leading public figure in this country and I show up, to promise you won’t say, ‘Joe who is outside?’ You’ll say, ‘Joe Biden’. Just remember me!”

Gabrielle said it was an “incredible” honour to be selected.

“I found out on Saturday morning so it has been quite a few days, but it’s absolutely incredible — a great experience,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I haven’t been able to tell anybody. Everybody is sitting at home — I told them there was something going on and they should probably watch the TV. So they have all been sitting at home, finding out as it has happened.”

She said she was anticipating a flood of messages from surprised friends and relatives when she eventually turned her phone on.

“I’ll take an hour and sit down to that later on,” she added.

“It has been such an incredible experience from start to finish.

“Everyone has been so lovely and genuine and kind and helpful in making the day happen. It has been absolutely fantastic.”

Gabrielle felt Biden’s speech, which placed a strong emphasis on young people, was inspiring.

“I think it’s been really positive to see and to hear,” she added.

“It rejuvenates that idea of hope and prosperity for the future and helps the new generation to be able to look forward and to continue to build on what we have achieved."

Gabrielle wasn’t even born at the time of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

She graduated from Ulster University in 2021 in product design and returned before Christmas as part of the Department for the Economy’s Skill Up programme.

She added: “It’s definitely not something I ever thought I would be doing but it’s such an honour and a privilege to be asked.

“I’ve always tried to keep close links with the university, from my undergraduate course and through postgraduate studies.

“I took a route of entrepreneurship from the final year project that started here in Ulster.

“So I think that tied in well with the themes of young entrepreneurship and hope and prosperity for the future.

“It’s just been a real honour and privilege to be chosen out of an alumni that had so many distinctive people.”