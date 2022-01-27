Larne schoolboy funds 25,000 meals for charity with help of Man Utd legend

Manchester United legend, Bryan Robson, champions local ten-year-old schoolboy, Ben Dickinson, in his fight against food poverty. Inspired by hero Marcus Rashford (MBE) and through his campaign ‘Ben’s Miles for Meals’, the youngster aims to fund 50,000 meals for local hunger prevention charity, FareShare.

A ten-year-old schoolboy from Larne has taken inspiration from his hero Marcus Rashford to raise enough money to fund 25,000 meals for a food poverty charity.

Ben Dickinson, a pupil at Ballykeel Primary School, launched fundraising campaign Ben’s Miles for Meals which will see him walk from Inver Park in his hometown to Old Trafford Football Stadium in Manchester this March.

It's in aid of FareShare, of which Marcus Rashford is an ambassador. The charity collects surplus food from multiple industries and redistributes it to charities and foodbanks in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK.

This isn't the first time Ben has fundraised for a special cause. In March 2021, the Co Antrim schoolboy raised £7,200 for Northern Ireland Hospice by running a mile every day for 26 days and was surprised via Zoom by his hero, Manchester United and England footballer, Marcus Rashford, to congratulate him on his fundraising efforts

As a loyal supporter of Manchester United and Larne FC, and a current player at Greenisland FC, Ben undertook his latest fundraising campaign with the help of Manchester United legend, Bryan Robson. The former footballer used his current position as global ambassador for Manchester United to champion the campaign at a recent event in the city, which resulted in a deluge of donations.

Speaking of the monumental 25,000-meal milestone, which comes just one month after launching his campaign, Ben said: “When I saw the work Marcus Rashford was doing with FareShare, I knew I wanted to follow in his footsteps. I decided to do a charity walk to raise money for those most in need and it’s amazing to see my idea come to life.

He thanked his family and friends, as well as local businesses, for their support so far and said knowing they're behind him spurs him on. "[It] motivates me to keep going in pursuit of my overall fundraising target of 50,000 meals for FareShare, and I’m so excited to begin my walk to Old Trafford.”

Meabh Austin, Development Manager at FareShare Northern Ireland, praised the success of Ben’s campaign so far: “What Ben has achieved in such a short time is phenomenal. Within just one month he has already achieved 50% of his target so we’re absolutely confident he will reach, and possibly exceed, his goal of 50,000 meals.

“The success of Ben’s Miles for Meals is testament to Ben’s hard work and selfless determination, and it will go a long way to supporting many vulnerable children and families within our community.”

For more information on how to support Ben’s Miles for Meals, visit www.bensmilesformeals.com or to donate £10 towards the FareShare charity, text BEN to 70490.