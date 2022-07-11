Regulations wouldn’t have prevented bonfire death, says DUP MP Sammy Wilson

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said he hopes the death of John Steele, who died after falling from the Antiville pyre in Larne, is not used as a “political opportunity” by those who wish to remove bonfires from Twelfth of July celebrations.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster this morning, Mr Wilson who is MP for the area, said “We should remember a family which is grieving…I’m sure when they look at that site they will be reminded of the loss of their son or their father. “

“John was well known in the community; he’s remembered as always helping with the bonfire. It’s a community loss.

“What I do hope is that his death will not be used as a political opportunity by those who wish to stamp out Unionist culture in Northern Ireland and bonfires.”

Alliance Party MLA for East Antrim Danny Donnelly, who was also on the programme said the discussion surrounding bonfire regulation was for “another day” in the wake of Mr Steele’s death.

“I agree with Sammy, there is a grieving family there. This is a tragic event for Mr Steele’s family, his children, and the community at large. This is something that has touched the community and we can just leave that for the minute.

“Going forward, I hope bonfire builders are as safe as they can be, and their events pass safely tonight.”

Mr Wilson added there is debate amongst the loyalist community regarding the safety of bonfires and their construction.

“Most people are supportive of bonfires but would like to see their size regulated…but you can’t impose these things on communities” said the DUP MP.

“Regulations are being introduced more and more to restrict people on the Unionist side’s ability to display their culture, and they will always be suspicious of these regulations.

“Let’s not pretend regulations would have avoided this death, we’ve got to accept it was an accident which has had a devastating impact on a family, but accidents can happen whether you’re driving a car, walking a footpath or building a bonfire.”