Rejoin the single market to ease cost-of-living crisis and resolve 'difficult question on NI Protocol', urges senior Tory MP

A senior Conservative MP has called on the Government to take the UK back into the EU single market to help ease the cost-of-living crisis and resolve “the difficult question on the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the House of Commons’ defence select committee, said that Brexit had left British business “strangled” by red tape, and insisted that it was time to “think outside the box”.

He urged the Government to look again at forging a Norway-style relationship with the EU, allowing access to the single market through the European Economic Area.

Writing in The House magazine, Mr Ellwood claimed that the move would see post-Brexit paperwork costing firms £7bn removed and would help ease inflationary pressures on families.

“Sector after sector is being strangled by the red tape we were supposed to escape from,” said the Bournemouth East MP, arguing that Brexit had not turned out to be what “most people imagined”.

Speaking about his proposal on Times Radio yesterday, Mr Ellwood added: “I’m daring to think outside the box. That’s what we need to do at the moment, given the economic situation we face.

“It would strengthen our economy because it would remove so much red tape.

“It would ease the cost-of-living crisis and it would settle the difficult question on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”