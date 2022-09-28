Relative of McGurk’s bar bombing victim hits out at decision to deny access to redacted information

A soldier stands guard over the shattered remains of McGurk's bar in Belfast, where 15 people died in the 1971 bomb blast

The grandson of a woman who lost her life in the 1971 McGurk’s Bar attack has hit out at a decision to deny the families access to redacted information relating to the loyalist bombing.

The families were informed this week that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has upheld a decision by the National Archives to withhold information contained in an army memo dated from the time.

The McGurk’s Bar Massacre claimed the lives of 15 civilians including two children in 1971.

Ciaran McAirt’s grandmother Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Irvine was killed in the attack and his grandfather John was badly injured in the UVF bombing.

At the time, the British Army press office spread misinformation that the attack was an ‘own goal’ and that that the IRA had been responsible.

Government officials and the media were told it was likely to have been an IRA bomb that exploded prematurely while being built inside the pub.

In 1977, UVF member Robert James Campbell admitted being part of the loyalist gang who planted the bomb. Campbell served 15 years in prison for murder but his accomplices, including those who made the bomb, evaded justice.

New evidence contained in British Army files — written within an hour of the McGurk’s Bar bombing — mentions Patrick McGurk, the landlord of the bar.

Mr McGurk lost his wife, Philomena, and his 14-year-old daughter Maria in the attack.

In the wake of the bombing, he appeared on television and called for no retaliation.

“It doesn't matter who planted the bomb. What's done can't be undone,” he said.

The document also mentions the nearby Gem Bar, thought to have been the original target of the loyalist bombers.

Written around 42 minutes after the bombing by a member of the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, it states that the “owner of pub a moderate RC [Roman Catholic] unlikely to have allowed people to use it as a mtg [meeting] place.

“Bar close to Gem Bar which is a [REDACTED].”

Mr McAirt had challenged the decision to redact the information relating to the Gem Bar.

Following a Freedom of Information request for the information, the ICO upheld the decision of the MOD to withhold the redacted information, stating that the disclosure would be “likely to endanger the safety” of those to whom the information relates.

Mr McAirt said: “After 50 long years fighting the British state’s lies, our families are outraged but unsurprised that it is withholding evidence relating to the mass murder of our loved ones in McGurk’s Bar.”

He added: “Even when we discover new evidence, the British authorities withhold it from us and deny us access to the truth. In the meantime, many of our older family members are infirm or have gone to their graves without any justice.”

A spokesperson for KRW Law who represents Mr McAirt said: “Information retrieval is core to the processes of truth-recovery required to achieve reconciliation regarding the conflict.

“Time and again the institutions of the British state — the MOD, the Security Services, the police — apply exemptions and exceptions to deny access to information which could assist truth-recovery.

“This is usually done in the name of ‘National Security’… if National Security serves any purpose, it must be to uphold the rule of law which is central to our principles of democracy — principles achieved through open, transparency and accountability.

“The Government intends to further limit access to truth by way of the proposed Legacy Bill which would introduce a state-controlled mechanism of truth-recovery and end access to justice (and disclosure) by way of civil litigation and inquests.”

The spokesperson added that they will “considering an appeal to the Information Rights Tribunal to challenge the decision of both the MOD and the ICO to withhold this information.”